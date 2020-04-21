What will endurance races look like when they come back?

Koz Events — which Panek runs with her husband, Tobias — recently laid off all five employees, including the Paneks, so they could collect unemployment. New race registrations and revenue have gone to zero. Rescheduling for later in the year has its own problems. There is already an endurance event scheduled for nearly every weekend in San Diego County, but Carrie Panek is determined to find a way to hold races that meet health guidelines. The events may be smaller, and not have the same thrill of a crushing horde on the start line, but she insists they are going to happen. “We’re going to figure out a way to survive,” she said.