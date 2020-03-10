Concern for the ‘extremely vulnerable’ over the coronavirus

Norbert Alarcon, a former janitor, has been homeless for two years and sleeps in a tent made from plastic sheeting in a forested area of National City, near San Diego. When police officers and outreach workers approached him last week he had a severely swollen hand from a deep cut he suffered in a bicycle accident. The officers urged him to seek treatment but Alarcon insisted his hand was fine. “It has color now,” he said of his hand, which was bandaged with postal packing tape. “Before it didn’t have any color.”