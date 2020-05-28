Scattered to the winds, college students mourn lost semester

But he is eager to regain his life and identity in college. “I think it’s just like, I feel really lonely,” he said. “I think that in New York, going to school, I had some kind of purpose, in a way, because I had to be at work. I had to be at class. I made plans with people, so I had to be there. Now it’s like I don’t have to be anywhere, and even if I do, I’m already there. I’m already at home.”