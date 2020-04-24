2 brothers died of COVID. They’re being denied their last wish.

More than 250 Mexican immigrants are known to have died of COVID-19 in the New York area, according to the Mexican government. But officials in the area are not issuing the transit permits needed for repatriation, and parts of Mexico have closed their borders to bodies, fearing contagion. The Mexican Consulate in New York, which has temporarily shut its doors, is advising families who call to consider cremation; ashes can far more easily be sent home.