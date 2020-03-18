As the coronavirus spreads, a question: ‘Will mortgage rates stay low?’

Investors consider Treasury bonds nearly risk-free because they are issued by the U.S. government. So investors pile into them as a haven in uncertain times — and boy, are the times cloudy. Investors spooked by the spreading virus and plummeting stock market funneled cash into Treasuries, which pushed down yields to record lows. Mortgage rates also dropped to a record low, to an average of 3.29% the week ending March 5.