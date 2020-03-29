From under a blanket, daily podcasts come of age

Until 2017, when The New York Times started “The Daily,” daily news podcasts had been a tiny subset of the medium, which was then defined by talk shows on one end (“WTF With Marc Maron,” Bill Simmons’ “The B.S. Report”) and prestige, narrative-driven series on the other (“Serial,” “Radiolab”). But in recent years, the number and variety of daily programs, labors of love and endurance that can produce around 250 episodes annually, has skyrocketed. According to rankings published by the analytics firm Podtrac, four out of the five most popular podcasts in February were dailies.