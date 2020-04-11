For students at a lone school in California, class is still on

Ben Orozco, a dispatcher at a trucking company, said his wife’s family has sent generations of their children to Outside Creek. He said the area is used to hardship and bad breaks. “At the end of the day, I feel like we have a higher percentage to get in an accident and die than get the coronavirus,” he said before he dropped off his 10-year-old daughter, Belynda. “If we decide to keep our kid in school,” he added, “that’s our decision as a parent, nobody else’s.”