How to help kids embrace mask-wearing

And then you spend a little time, as a medical student in the operating room, terrified that you’re going to contaminate that sterile field; that in a room full of highly expert people (scrub nurses, circulating nurses, surgeons, anesthesiologists), all of whom have come to understand what is sterile and what is not, you are the trainee who will screw things up — and then you learn the rules, and you internalize them, and you come to feel a little more at home, a little more sure that you can help keep everyone safe — especially the vulnerable patient, who is the reason you are all there in the first place.