The CDC waited ‘its entire existence for this moment.’ What went wrong?

In a crisis, one of the CDC’s main roles is to explain its guidance and reasoning, provide a rationale for when its thinking changes and acknowledge what it does not know. The agency’s routine in past emergencies was to hold press briefings almost daily; Dr. Thomas Frieden, Redfield’s predecessor, was highly visible during the Ebola and Zika crises. But in this case, medical workers and the public were left to make sense of often-opaque postings on the CDC’s website after ​its leadership stopped holding regular briefings on March 9.