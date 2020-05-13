Can physical comedy work on Zoom? Bill Irwin wants to find out

First, things were, “Can you just put something out there and respond to this as an artist?” You look back, a lot of it was kind of portentous and self-involved, but we were doing our best. And now, really sophisticated things are being done, so it’s not anymore where you just talk into your iPhone and let everybody know that we’re still together. We’re trying to look at what theatrical possibilities exist, and even physical possibilities, with this little window frame.