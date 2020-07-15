Most big school districts aren’t ready to reopen. Here’s why.

The Houston Federation of Teachers, a union that represents 6,500 educators, had blasted the state’s plan for reopening campuses as “unacceptably vague and hardly adequate.” In a letter sent to the school district on Sunday, teachers asked to delay classroom instruction until the area had seen a decline in new cases for at least 14 days and achieved the positive test rate of less than 5%. That is far from the current landscape in greater Houston, which in recent days had a positive test rate of 13%.