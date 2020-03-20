No evidence that pets can transmit coronavirus to owners

As the world responds to the spread of novel coronavirus, I want to address some general animal-related questions people have had on the topic.
Can my pet get or spread coronavirus?
The answer is no. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have said there is no evidence that companion animals can get or spread the virus. They advise you, though, to wash your hands after petting your pets; a good habit we all need to develop for the safety and well-being of those around us.
Didn't a dog text positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong?
A dog in Hong Kong tested "weakly positive" for the virus (using canine nasal and oral cavity samples). This is not the same thing as getting the virus. The Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department also concluded that dogs and cats cannot pass the virus to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if there are exposed to it.
Are veterinary clinics still open?
In most cases, yes. Pets still get sick or injured, still need medications and still need their vaccinations. Veterinary clinics will likely remain open to address the health needs of pets. Many are enhancing their cleaning procedures, and some are having owners drop off their dogs or cats at the door and then return later to collect them.
Does my pet still need its vaccinations?
Yes, it's important to start or maintain vaccinations, especially for puppies and kittens, who are extremely susceptible to parvovirus and distemper. Call your veterinary clinic for more information.
What about resources for low-income pet owners?
Low-cost spay-neuter clinics will likely remain open to provide vaccinations and spay/neuter surgeries for dogs and cats. (It's a good time to get your pet fixed if you are going to be working from home). Often, these services are low-cost or free. Some low-cost clinics across the country may even have transport programs where they will pick up your pets at your home and bring them back to you after their spay-neuter surgery, so you don't have to leave your house.
While these clinics will likely have cancelled all their community vaccine clinics around the city, you can still get your pet vaccinated at their main clinic. Some clinics are even considering drive-up vaccinations for your pet, so you don't have to get out of your car. Will animal shelters be open?
Some animal shelters are open and observing regular business hours; others have closed temporarily, depending on the coronavirus concerns in their communities. Please know that animal shelters are facing considerable strain, both financially as donations drop off and with overcrowding because people may not be adopting animals or because the shelter is closed. While those closed shelters may not be accepting animals, they will still likely receive animals in some way, which will contribute to overcrowding.
There are ways you can help though.
--Donate to animal shelters and spay/neuter clinics to help them keep going.
--Adopt a pet. If you have been planning on adopting a pet, now might be a good time to do so if you are working from home. Check out your local animal shelter's online adoption page and contact the shelter if you find a pet you want to adopt.
--Foster a pet temporarily to ease overcrowding. The shelter likely will provide food and other resources for you. Fostering a pet could make your temporary isolation more bearable. In fact, your kids (especially older kids) may find comfort in having a furry friend to care for during this uncertain time.
Is there anything else I need to do for my pet at this time?
Regardless of what's happening in the world, your pets still need to be loved, cared for and played with every day. Keep your pet healthy and up to date on vaccinations. Walk your dogs every day, as that activity will be mentally and physically good for you, too. Just observe appropriate social distancing when out with your pet.
It also wouldn't hurt to get a two-month supply of food and medications. You can order food online to avoid going out and encountering others.
Please let me know if you have any questions about pets and coronavirus.
--
Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.
(c) 2020 Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.