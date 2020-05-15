Is it possible for the 50-plus crowd to find new jobs? Experts say yes.

DEAR READERS: Over the past few weeks, I’ve received questions from readers in the post-50-year-old age group. One had lost a relatively senior position and was having a tough time finding a comparable job; the other wanted to transition to a different profession than the one he had been in for more than two decades. Both were feeling stuck and discouraged and wondered if they would have to accept that they were past the point of being able to find the kind of positions they’re seeking.