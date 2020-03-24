How to date during coronavirus

Kauffman also plans to test out FaceTime dates. Ask him if he would’ve suggested that as an idea pre-coronavirus, and his answer is “no.” But again, unchartered waters. Ideas like this, originally often viewed as weird or awkward, are now all on the table — and encouraged. Dating platform OKCupid has started prompting its users with a questionnaire asking how people plan to continue to date during the coronavirus. “Messaging,” “phone calls,” and “video” are all available answers. Meeting up in person is not.