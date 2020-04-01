How to talk to your landlord about rent if coronavirus closures have affected your paycheck

3. Contact your landlord, in writing. Explain the situation. If you’re going to be late on rent, tell your landlord when you believe you can have the payment. If you’re not sure, propose a payment plan. Include documentation of your loss of income, if you have it. “For landlords and property managers, the biggest fear is being taken advantage of,” said Jason Kono, a principal at Pilot Northwest. “How do you work with people who need it, while not being taken advantage of by people who see this opportunistically?” Showing that you’re being “honest and realistic about what you can pay,” Witter said, “will help the landlord see you’re acting in good faith.”