Ed Perkins on travel: Cautiously optimistic on reopening

When you search for hotel deals, the best price will almost always be “nonrefundable.” In times past that really meant “use it or lose it,” but these days hotel companies are generally allowing you to cancel or rebook without a fee. Nevertheless, you generally won’t get your money back: Instead, you get credit toward a future stay, and if you don’t want or can’t use the future stay, the credit is worthless. And beware of “refundable” rates that you pay up front: If you cancel, the refund is again likely to be in the form of a future credit. The only truly risk-free rates are those you pay only after you get to the hotel. Although they’re higher than the other options, the price premium is generally minor.