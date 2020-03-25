DJ D-Nice unites during the pandemic, one beat at a time

He began his career in the 1980s with the influential Bronx hip-hop crew Boogie Down Productions and had a solo career but is now known for spinning beats at the hottest parties (he played the afterparty at the final musical event hosted by the Obamas at the White House in 2016). But like most performers, his work came to a halt amid the call for social distancing and worldwide shutdowns to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus (For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia).