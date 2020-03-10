‘I think we’ll be OK’: Cruise passengers undeterred by U.S. warnings about coronavirus

Officials also announced that two of Broward County's three COVID-19 cases are connected to Port Everglades. Sunday night, Princess Cruise Lines' Regal Princess ship docked at the port after daylong concern about potentially infected crew. Testing revealed the two suspected workers weren't infected, despite the fact they were recently transferred from the quarantined Grand Princess in California, where at least 21 people (including 19 crew members) have been infected by the virus.