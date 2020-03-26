Coronavirus questions? National medical experts have your answers.

In interviews and webinars, medical experts have been answering questions about COVID-19 and providing tips and advice regarding symptoms, prevention, staying healthy and avoiding getting infected. Tribune Publishing reporters are updating these questions and answers, so check back for the latest.
Dr. Robert Citronberg, director of infectious diseases at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. Citronberg has been in practice for more than 26 years.
How is coronavirus transmitted? What is the incubation period?
The incubation period can be anywhere from two to 14 days. The incubation period is the time between the acquisition of the virus and the time that you develop symptoms. The median time is about five days.
There are two principal ways to get it, and it’s important to understand both. The first is the more obvious, which is from droplets, when someone coughs or sneezes into your face. (Or within about a 3- to 6-foot radius.) If someone coughs or sneezes, the droplets fall right to the ground, so you can walk into a room a few moments afterward, and there will be no droplets in the air.
The more interesting and important method of transmission is contact. So even though the droplets fall to the ground, they may also fall on a tabletop and other surfaces, where they can live for at least several hours. So then say you touch that tabletop and then you touch your face, then you can actually infect yourself. I think the key to understanding this, the way to break the chain of transmission is 1) to not cough or sneeze directly into someone’s face 2) stay away from people who are coughing or sneezing 3) be really mindful about keeping your hands clean and washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, all the time.
What exactly are “severe” symptoms?
The mild symptoms are body ache, maybe some fever and a cough. And those symptoms last for about a week. If someone has symptoms after a week or so, where they start to get worse, the cough gets worse, the shortness of breath gets worse, that’s a sign they may be developing more severe disease. The severe disease actually doesn’t start right away. Let’s say you have the virus and you’re really not feeling at all better or worse after a week, then you would be at risk for severe illness.
Is there a cure for coronavirus, and if there is not, what exactly are medical professionals treating people with? And how long will it take to recover?
There is no cure, no drug. Unlike influenza, we have drugs that treat influenza. There are trials going on around the world.
The treatment is supportive care, by that I mean, IV fluids, medication, things to break your fever, to make you feel better, to support you and give your body a chance to heal. It’s a little frustrating because there is no drug you can get, but in many cases, supportive care is fine. Remember that about 80% of people with this coronavirus infection either have no symptoms or mild illness that doesn’t progress to severe illness. So supportive care actually is important. It prevents people from getting dehydrated.
Usually people who are sick, they recover within a week or so if they have the mild illness, up to about two weeks to feeling back to normal. And remember, some of these people, especially some of the people who are in isolation, people like on the cruise ship who are in quarantine, they have absolutely no symptoms. They tested positive but no symptoms. So it’s kind of hard to gauge when they’re feeling better because they never felt bad. But for the people who do get symptoms, usually about a week and up to two weeks when they could be feeling a lot better.
I have a medical procedure scheduled at a hospital that is treating coronavirus patients. Is it safe for me to go to the hospital for the exam, or should I postpone?
Yes, it is safe. People with these infections are contained in very specific areas of the hospital. The virus doesn’t go through the ventilation system, like into the operating room. There’s really no risk of that at all.
There is no reason to avoid elective surgeries. And honestly, the way things are going, every hospital is going to have a patient with coronavirus. We’re certainly nowhere near that yet, but we could be in the future.
Is the coronavirus considered to be more easily transmitted than the flu? If not, why the current panic?
It is transmitted by exactly the same mechanism as influenza, which is by the droplets, when someone coughs or sneezes directly on you, or contact. I would say at this point, with what we know, the coronavirus is more contagious because nobody has ever seen the virus before. It’s a new virus to our species, and so we don’t have any antibodies against it. With flu, we have antibodies from being exposed year after year, we have a flu vaccine, that probably makes it less contagious. Right now it looks like the coronavirus is more contagious. To be more technical, there is a number that we use for contagiousness of diseases, called the r0. If the r0 is 1, that means that each person with a disease is expected to give it to one other person ... so the higher the number, the more contagious it is. For background, influenza, like seasonal flu, the r0 number is about 1.3. Right now, as far as we know, the coronavirus r0 is about 2.2. So it is higher than influenza. But just to give you a frame of reference, the measles, which is among the most contagious of all viruses, that r0 is up to about 18.
There are still things we can do to limit the spread of this. We should focus on that instead of panicking. Because panicking doesn’t help anyone or anything.
It’s a little bit scary. It’s like the fear of the unknown. We don’t know anything about the virus so don’t have a specific drug to treat it, we don’t have a vaccine yet. We don’t know what it’s going to do. So that definitely is a little bit scary. In a couple of months, we’ll probably know a lot more about it.
This is not an existential threat to our civilization. This is not like the zombie apocalypse. I think that people have to focus on mitigating this. But this is not like a hide-under-your-desk situation.
Dr. Todd Nega, an infectious disease physician with NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois.
Since the virus can live on surfaces for some time, how do I make sure deliveries of mail, packages, groceries or newspapers are safe?
We believe that the virus can remain on surfaces for several hours and, in some cases, days, but there remain more questions than answers about exactly how long and on what type of surfaces. The chance of getting the virus after touching a surface that an infected person sneezed on, for example, is highest within the first 10 minutes, then diminishes with time. The chance of picking up the virus from mail or a package that was delivered or groceries is highly unlikely. The CDC recommends that people take steps to clean and disinfect surfaces — don’t forget your phones — and continue to do this routinely. Wash your hands after you return from the grocery store — and throughout the day — and wash all fresh vegetables and fruits. Remember that the virus is primarily spread through direct person-to-person contact. As always, continue to wash your hands regularly.
How common are asymptomatic carriers? Is it possible that some people have the virus and never get sick but still pass it along to others who become ill?
It’s currently unclear what percentage of the outbreak is being spread by asymptomatic carriers, but it’s very plausible that they do play a role. Scientists from around the world are studying this aspect of the virus because it may contribute to why it is spreading so rapidly. This is why it’s so important for everyone, no matter your age or health status, to practice social distancing and good hygiene as recommended by the CDC.
I am still required to go to work, and I take public transit to get there. When I return home at night, should I wash my clothes? Should I be laundering every article of clothing, even jackets and hats, after wearing it once?
The viability of the virus on clothing depends on the type of fabric. For example, germs are easier to wipe clean off leather or vinyl because they aren’t as porous as fabric. Practice routine washing of your clothes on the hot water setting because it will help kill the virus. Use the same process for the dryer. If you’ve been in a crowded area like public transit and could not practice social distancing, it’s a good idea to wash your clothes when you get home or at least put them in a laundry basket until you can wash them.
Does the virus exacerbate conditions like asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and seasonal allergies, or does this mean I may have the virus?
It can, just like any other virus. Although many other factors this time of year can also cause an exacerbation of chronic lung diseases.
What factors will we use to determine when the serious health risk of COVID-19 has passed? I’m hearing estimates of normal life activities being on hold for weeks or months, so how will the medical community determine when it’s OK to go back to school, work and eventually hold larger gatherings like concerts and sports events?
We will have to wait for CDC guidance on this. In other countries where this has been removed too early, the numbers have started to rise again.
What does “shelter in place” mean? Can I go for a walk or run if I’m not close to anyone else?
“Shelter in place” means to stay at home and only go out for essential activities or functions. In general, it is fine to go for walks or runs because it will help with your overall physical and emotional health during these unusual circumstances.
Libby Richards, an associate professor at the Purdue University School of Nursing who teaches courses on population health
Should I cancel my routine dentist or doctor appointment?
Yes, only essential appointments should be kept. If you need your yearly exam or medication refills, consider calling your healthcare provider and seeing if they will refill medications for a few weeks or months until we get past this.
Can I get my haircut or have a pedicure or massage?
I wouldn’t, [as] we don’t yet know how long the virus can survive on surfaces and imagine how many high-touch surfaces there are at salons. Despite best efforts to clean between clients, it’s not worth the risk.
Should I wipe down all of my grocery products and packaging before bringing them into my home to prevent potential transfer of COVID-19 cells onto my countertops and shelves?
The risk of virus transmission from food packaging or other packaging is very, very, very low. The best practice is to wash your hands right after going to the store, wash them again after putting groceries away, and wipe down your countertops. I don’t think it is necessary to wipe down each grocery item. I have not been doing that at all. It’s more important to avoid touching your face and keep your hands clean.
If I’m over 60 years old, can I still go to the grocery store?
If you have someone who could shop for you, that would be best. If not, consider a grocery delivery service. If that is not an option, try heading to the store earlier in the morning to avoid as many crowds as possible. Carry hand sanitizer with you, if you have it, and clean your hands often.
My elderly mom has been exposed to the coronavirus and the hospital sent her home and told her to stay quarantined for 14 days. If my mom begins to feel a fever or show other symptoms should she return to the hospital or stay home and self-medicate?
It is totally OK to stay home and use OTC (over-the-counter) medications to treat a fever if she develops one. She will need to call the ER if she begins to have shortness of breath. Shortness of breath is the one symptom that is not always manageable at home. Mild shortness of breath is OK,. but if it worsens or she notices a blue tinge to her lips, she should call the ER.
My landlord does not want to accept rent payment in form of a certified check for fear of getting coronavirus, and wants all tenants to pay using electronic payment via a personal computer. Is my landlord’s fear of getting corona virus from a check realistic?
We currently don’t have clear evidence that this virus is easily transmitted on money or paper products such as checks. It’s possible that a person can be infected with the virus by touching a contaminated surface and then touch his or her mouth, nose, or eyes. However, this is not the main way that the virus is spread. Proper and frequent handwashing would be adequate to reduce the risk of infection from touch.
Is a BiPap machine an acceptable alternative for a respirator?
No, the mechanics behind these two devices are vastly different. A BiPap mask will not filter out the virus.
How do allergy sufferers differentiate between that and COVID-19 symptoms? And do allergy issues compromise your immune system to the point where you would be more susceptible to COVID-19?
Allergies typically don’t involve a fever and that is a key symptom of COVID-19," she wrote in an email. “Shortness of breath is also not as common with allergies, which is another distinguishing feature of COVID-19. In addition, we currently don’t have evidence available that having allergies puts someone at greater risk for complications from COVID-19.
In regards to takeout foods, common sense tells me not to pick up sandwiches that have been handled, but instead get foods that can then be heated at home in the microwave or in the oven (like pizza). Advice?
There is currently no indication that coronavirus can be spread through food. I feel comfortable ordering from my typical go-to places. If you are concerned, order takeout food that needs to be freshly prepared and can be reheated. It’s more important to practice social distancing when getting your food. For example, consider having the delivery person leave the food at the door instead of having face-to-face contact.
I want to take my dog to the park, but even if I practice social distancing, if an infected person has been petting their dog and that dog plays with my dog, can the virus be transferred surface-to-surface (i.e., fur to fur?). If that happened, would I then be at risk when I petted my dog?
At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.
However, with that being said, there are many high-touch surfaces at dog parks that could still transmit disease such as the gate handle.
Dr. Michael Lauzardo, a professor at the University of Florida’s medical school, an expert on epidemiology and outbreaks, as well as a member of the Emerging Pathogens Institute
If you get the virus, and recover, are you then immune?
We believe that once you get the virus, a healthy person will develop immunity. However, we don’t know that yet. It is also unknown how much the virus will change over time and if the immunity will vary from year to year as it does with flu. Research is being done now to shed some light on how safe a person is after they get sick and recover.
Any lingering damage in people who have recovered from the acute disease?
The vast majority of people who get the infection will have mild to moderate illness, similar to the flu. But for the smaller percentage of people who recover after serious illness, lung damage has been reported in a number of cases leading to a condition known as pulmonary fibrosis. More research needs to be done to clearly understand the problems that may develop after recovery, but most people seem to recover fine.
What type of medication is being used to treat symptoms of coronavirus?
For people with mild to moderate illness who can stay home, treat the fever with Tylenol, get plenty of rest, and eat a healthy diet. Over-the-counter medicines to treat the cough and runny nose are fine if used as directed. Patients who are sicker, or who have other medical problems like asthma, will need more intensive treatment. Asthmatics will likely need to be treated with nebulizers and maybe even prednisone to decrease inflammation in the lungs associated with asthma, which will be worse in people infected with coronavirus. For the sickest patients, the care is what we call “supportive care." We make sure patients get the oxygen they need, keep their other medical problems in check, and ensure we treat any complications that come up. If they need help breathing, they are put on a ventilator, also known as a breathing machine. Some medicines are being investigated to see if they help sick patients with coronavirus get better sooner. These include a medicine called hydroxychloroquine, used to treat some inflammatory conditions like lupus, and also some HIV medications that seem to be effective against coronavirus. Antibiotics are useless and are only used to treat complications from secondary infections that may develop.
What is the protocol if you are tested for COVID-19 and the result is positive? Are you held in a hospital in quarantine or are people able to self-quarantine at home?
It depends. The reality is the course of the disease is like most other illnesses. It runs its course in the average person in five to seven days. In Italy and China other places that have had significant big numbers so far, about 80% of people who get the infection have a flu-like illness and feel awful. About 5% don’t get sick at all. They shed the virus, you can measure it in their breath — it’s there — but they have no symptoms. The remaining group, about 15%, get very ill and have to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, within that 15%, about 1% or 2% will die.
So, because of that, there’s different statuses of isolation that can occur. In general, self-isolation for people who are ill but don’t require hospitalization is recommended.
I’m concerned about doing laundry, but I know the virus can live in fabric. Does it all need to be washed on hot? Anything special to add to the detergent?
As far as we know, transmission of this virus through clothing is not a major problem and not a consideration that we think is contributing to the spread. Cold water washes just as well as hot water. There’s no extra precaution you need to take that we know of.
The main route of infection we know is the airborne route. Somebody who is having symptoms and is sick with the virus, they cough and it generates what we call an aerosol, so there’s germs in air space and then people breathe that in. The second route is if someone sick with virus coughs and droplets enter the eyes or mouth of another. The third is ... where surfaces come into play. So, [droplets] can land on a surface, like a table, and then you rub your hand on a table and then rub your fingers in your eyes, you can transfer it that way. Theoretically, if it lands on your clothing and then you touch it and then touch your eyes, you can get it that way. But the main route is the airborne route.
What precautions should be taken regarding swimming in a condo or development pool other than avoiding altogether?
To our knowledge now, there is no information that swimming pools would be a particular risk. We’re still learning about this virus, but to date, there’s no information that it can live in swimming pools.
I’ve seen various Facebook posts about potential lifespan on stainless steel, plastic, cardboard etc., based on, I am assuming, tests in a controlled environment. Is there a verified source for this information that you can share?
There’s a study that was just published by one of my colleagues here at UF that just showed that it can probably last on surfaces up to seven days, which is why deep cleaning is so important, even though the main route is airborne. But it’s important to note that [the virus] starts to die over a period of time, so there won’t be as much in a week, but it can still be there.
Is there any truth to using Tylenol as opposed to ibuprofen products during this virus?
A report came out [Monday, March 16] that talked about ibuprofen aggravating coronavirus. The French government said people should not take ibuprofen, but to my knowledge, more study needs to be done to determine if that has any effect. People should consult their primary care physician.
What can we say to employers still having employees come into offices with 100-plus people? By the way, I’m talking about employees with jobs that they are able to do remotely from home.
For most institutions, they can continue to work, but most people are encouraged to work from home if you can in the type of work you do, and if you’re sick, you should of course stay home.
Because it can transmit in a bunch of different ways and most of us have no immunity at all, that’s why we’re trying to limit spread by social distancing.
You’ll hear some people say we only have 100-plus cases in Florida and we have 20 million in the state, or comparisons to the number of people who became sick with SARS in 2009. But we know what will happen. If you wait until there are a lot of cases, then you’ve lost the opportunity to flatten the curve.
You hear that often — flatten the curve — and that’s because now, right now, is our opportunity to draw out this epidemic and have cases occur over a longer period of time rather than a huge spike that crashes the health care system.
One thing you’re going to hear more of as this progresses is the “R number,” which is how many cases are reproduced from each case. The goal is for that number to go down to one. In Italy and other places that didn’t socially isolate, that number was two or three. And with that, one case becomes thousands very quickly.
Is there an end in sight? Like, can I tell myself, ‘OK, things will be normal again come summer’ or ‘By Christmas, life will be back to normal again’"?
We don’t know exactly, but we can look at places where social distancing has been done successfully. The goal here is that, no, I can’t predict the future and say ‘July its going to be fine.’
I anticipate that we’re in the accelerating phase of the epidemic. Most people think that even with all the social distancing, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. The goal is to make sure we don’t get too many cases at once and overwhelm the hospitals. History tells us that we can make a difference by doing this.
But as to when it will end, we can’t predict when it will end. It will end.
Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Murphy also is a practicing physician at Northwestern Medicine.
Have we learned anything new about the virus?
Loss of smell may be one of the first symptoms of COVID-19.
When should we expect more serious death numbers?
The model shows that the U.S. is in the peak infection stage, but the damage will occur later in the year. The peak damage estimate is during May through June.
How many people should we be testing right now?
We should be testing 4,000 people in Illinois daily and 100,000 people in the United States daily. “We are not doing that.”
Why do we keep hearing experts say that testing is important?
Besides identifying those who have COVID-19, there are a lot more people than we thought who have no symptoms but are infectious and spreading the disease. The only way to prevent this are mass screenings. “If we don’t do mass screenings, I think nothing else will work.” South Korea has done the most tests out of any country and has seen it pay off in blunting the curve.
Do we really need such an extreme reaction?
“The more forceful we act now, the shorter the problem will be.” Places like South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore have been able to suppress the infection because of their strict measures.
How long do we need to practice social distancing to get us through the epidemic?
“It’s not 15 days.” There are models that show the stricter you are, the shorter the bump. If we stop these interventions and leave it up to the states, I think we’re in a lot of trouble for the next 12 to 24 months. “If we all get on the same page, we can start seeing decline in the early to mid summer.”
When will we know that shelter in place is working?
Public health officials are following the numbers closely. As soon as the number of new cases starts to level off, then starts to go down, we’re going in the right direction.
What would happen to the hospitals if we don’t blunt the curve?
“We just don’t have the beds.” The intensive care units will be overwhelmed with people who need ventilators. People working in the hospitals need masks, gloves, gowns, and we don’t have the capacity today to even provide hospitals with the amount of protective equipment that is necessary. It could lead to the collapse of the hospital system. Don’t forget: Coronavirus cases would be on top of what’s already going on during a normal day in a hospital.
Why is there such a huge test kit supply shortage compared with other countries like South Korea?
“At the beginning of this thing, we opted to make a conscientious decision not to import World Health Organization-approved tests from Asia and Europe. We insisted on making our own tests.” Those tests took weeks to make. Once they were sent out to the states, we realized they didn’t work, so all those kits came back and we had to redo it. We wasted a whole month during a crucial time period as the number of people infected doubled in some places every three days and in others, every seven days. We haven’t been able to catch up since. “It’s a war without a general.”
Why is the U.S. so far behind other countries in blunting the curve?
The United States is not set up with a strong public health organization. Most are relegated to the states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives guidance, and the states have the option of complying or not. The decision-makers are largely finance or business people. “They’re ignoring our public health experts. If that continues, we’re in big trouble.”
What’s happening on the state level?
Governors don’t have the ability to marshal the industrial forces the way the president would be able to. Essentially, their hands are tied, so they’re competing with each other for resources.
What actions could the government be taking?
Stricter border control, rapid testing and reenacting the Defense Production Act of 1950, which allows the government to take over industries during war or times of crises. We could direct companies to make more ventilators or personal protective equipment or reagents or test kits while requisitioning hotels and sports arenas. “It’s not popular in certain groups and maybe it’s an extreme measure, but with what’s coming up, I don’t see any way this could not be avoided.”
Government leaders and Fox News seem to suggest that a lift on restrictions is coming soon. What do you think of this news?
I watched last night to see where this idea was coming from, “I was really horrified. If we lift up our guard now, then the coronavirus will become the No. 1 cause of death and completely overwhelm the (hospital) system.”
So why stop at the national level? What is happening on the international level?
Combined international efforts would be best, but what international authority do we have? WHO can make recommendations but they don’t have any teeth. The United Nations can make recommendations but again, where is the teeth? “The teeth is going to be at the national level, and it’s going to depend on the quality and determination of the national leader.”
Now that reports of confirmed cases of coronavirus are becoming more common in our area, what happens once someone has been diagnosed?
If they have few or mild symptoms, stay home and treat it like you have a bad cold. If ill, seek advice from your medical provider which could result in hospitalization, especially if you have any co-morbidities. (For instance, people with chronic lung, cardiac or kidney disease, those who have already weakened immune systems, who have had a transplant, diabetes, etc.)
If schoolchildren are home because school is canceled, what are the best recommendations for parents? What activities are OK? Playdates with friends? Sleepovers? Doing online learning together? Studying at coffee shops?
Don’t let children play with anyone who is ill. Wash their toys and their play area periodically. Avoid kiddie parties, but a few healthy kids getting together is OK. Remember, kids get a much milder form of disease but they can spread it to adults, including those who are vulnerable.
If my kids are off school and I have to work, should I be concerned about leaving them in the care of an older relative, like a grandma or uncle?
If everyone is healthy and not sick, this is OK.
If you have a confirmed case of coronavirus, then recover, is it possible to be diagnosed again in the future?
Probably not.
Is it possible to have influenza AND coronavirus?
It is highly unlikely to have both simultaneously.
Reporting by Grace Wong, Patrick M. O’Connell, Chicago Tribune; Dan Sweeney, South Florida Sun Sentinel; Roy Parry, Orlando Sentinel