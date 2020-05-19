Core strength: Coronavirus creates opportunities for employees to prove resiliency

Conventional wisdom might infer that working from home in your pajamas is making you soft. And not just physically; mentally, too. But Andrew Shatte, Ph.D., who specializes in resilience research, says you probably don't realize that your new work-from-home mentality may eventually create a stronger you, one who will be more prepared to deal with the next major crisis.
But we're not there yet.
"COVID-19 pushes all of our fear buttons, especially because it's something we can't see," says Shatte, psychologist and chief science officer at meQuilibrium, a well-being and resilience training platform based in Boston. "An invisible contagion really raises our anxiety. It's not like being afraid of a snake, which we can see, so the fact that it's invisible really amps up our fear."
Although there have been some positive outcomes from the pandemic — people spending more time with family, for one —Shatte says, for now, it’s difficult for people to focus on the temporary good. “People are going to magnify the negative and minimize the positive. Our brains are in that fight-or-flight mode so, for self-protection, we start scanning for the negative,” he says,
As a result, Shatte says, people find it very difficult to appreciate — or in some cases, even recall — the good in their lives. “People use emotional reasoning, which is when we use our emotions subconsciously to tell us about the world,” Shatte says. “People think ‘I’m anxious so this is going to turn out really badly. I’m frustrated so this problem is unsolvable. I’m angry so this mustn’t be fair.’ But we know that people can get to those emotions because of faulty thinking so using emotion as proof of reality is circular.”
Learning curve
While these may be difficult times, Shatte suggests it's possible to build up resiliency to help deal with this new reality. "Staying calm and focused is the center point of resilience so understanding that whatever emotion you're experiencing most right now, whether it's anxiety, frustration or anger," he says. "So the first thing to realize is that often these emotions are based on thoughts and not reality."
Shatte suggests taking a moment each morning to identify your emotions and the thoughts that lead to those emotions. And then ask yourself if those thoughts are valid.
Shatte is also a strong proponent of practicing mindfulness. "I don't know whether I or anyone I love will get COVID-19 and I don't know whether anyone that I know or love will be seriously hurt or maybe even killed by this thing. I don't know about the financial future. But I do know I can't really control those things," he says. "One thing I know for sure is my children will not learn what they're supposed to learn unless I'm on top of their schoolwork. I know I have responsibilities with my job. Focus on the known. Take control of what you can rather than fretting about those things you cannot control."
While it may be difficult, Shatte also recommends practicing positivity. "Recognizing that our brains, while in this uncertainty, will tend to go negative so we need to counterbalance that in order to be realistic," says Shatte, who recommends taking a few moments each evening to focus on and share some of the good things that happened that day."
There will be times, Shatte says, when you have to put your own well-being before your relationships. And that may mean avoiding — at least for now — those who seem to be endlessly negative about their current situation. “Distance yourself from negative people. You can give them a couple of chances but if they continue to be negative, it’s fair to say ‘hey, I don’t need this right now. I’m going to circle back to you in the future,’” Shatte says.
The good and the bad
Shatte says that whether or not people learn new lessons from the pandemic remains to be seen. “What we typically find from these things is that the good lessons tend to get forgotten,” says Shatte. “Resilience isn’t just about dealing with the bad stuff; it’s emerging from the crucible of adversity stronger and better for it. And it’s the minority of people who are able to achieve that. They grow and they recognize their growth through this.”
Shatte points to the mindset of many after the recession in 2008. "It was enormously powerful for a lot of people. It reinvigorated their lives, they reinvented themselves and they completely realigned their values to a new priority. And I think the same thing could happen here," Shatte says. "What we tend to see, however, is people take away the negative lessons and those stay with them longer. We as humans tend to glom on to these negative lessons more securely than we do the positive."
While Shatte feels it's too little early to be encouraging people to seek out the positive aspects from the pandemic, he hopes they'll eventually be able to use the experience to their benefit. "Taking these positive lessons into the future is extremely important," he says.
Return to normal?
Eventually, today's work-from-home employees will head back to the office and many of those who've lost their jobs will begin working again, but Shatte cautions against expecting things to fall right back into pre-pandemic mode. "No one is going to go back to where they were. Even the most driven people that I know are now saying 'there's no way I'm gonna go to the office five days a week. I realize now I don't need to,'" Shatte says. "We'll see a shift in thinking. We were heading that way anyway but in this new world, a new approach is going to make more sense."
Still, Shatte says don't expect any short- or long-term changes to post-pandemic business practices until people feel comfortable going back to the workplace. "The onus is on the organizational leaders to ensure the safety of people who are returning to work," he says.
And if and when that threshold is reached, Shatte says employees will have to deal with new — yet familiar — return-to-work emotions. “I think you are going to find that people are not going to like it. It’s almost like what happens at the end of the summer when you’re in school or at the end of a vacation when you’ve spent all this great time with family and now you need to go back to the office. There’s going to be that feel to it,” he says. “We’ll re-adjust, for sure, although many of us will do so grudgingly but I really do think that it’s never going to be as it was. We have to be ready for that.”
