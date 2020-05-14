There’s plenty of meat in America — for those who can afford it

Fewer disruptions in the supply chain also mean that even though specialty meat fetches high premiums, prices have remained relatively steady in the recent period. A pound of ground hamburger from Jake’s Country Meats goes for about $9, unchanged in the pandemic era. Meanwhile, conventional 90% lean ground beef rose 13% to $5.57 a pound as of May 8 from a week earlier. Ground chuck was up by a third over the period and was 57% higher than a year ago, USDA data show.