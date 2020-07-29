216 newly reported Florida coronavirus deaths is second daily record in a row

Florida on Wednesday reported over 200 coronavirus fatalities for the first time in a daily update, with a record 216, bringing the number of state residents dead from the virus to 6,333.
Wednesday’s numbers came just after Florida had set a record Tuesday with 186 reported fatalities, a day that pushed the death toll among residents past 6,000.
The state Department of Health added 9,446 cases Wednesday to bring the total to 451,423 infected. Florida has one of the worst outbreaks anywhere in the nation and on Saturday jumped ahead of New York in confirmed cases, according to CDC data.
Florida also recorded its worst week from Sunday to Sunday, with 872 reported resident deaths, a weekly record.
Statewide, the latest positivity rate made available by the Florida Department of Health, for Tuesday, was 12.26%, the 11th day in a row of a positivity rate under 15%.
Over 3.5 million people have been tested in Florida, with 46,580 more tests reported Wednesday — about 8,000 below the daily July average — compared with the previous day. Over 2.5 million tests have been administered since May 31.
Central Florida on Wednesday added 1,078 cases for a total of 71,910: 371 new cases in Orange for 28,191; 166 in Polk for 12,059; 157 in Osceola for 8,130; 99 in Volusia for 6,572; 102 in Seminole for 6,333; 99 in Brevard for 5,254; 67 in Lake for 4,326; and 17 in Sumter for 1,045. (See details on all Central Florida cases here).
Central Florida had 61 of the deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the regional toll to 866.
Central Florida accounts for about 16% of the cases statewide and nearly 14% of the deaths. The region’s share of the state’s deaths has ticked up compared with June and the start of July, when it had steadily remained at under 9% of Florida’s total.
Polk, due to nursing-home outbreaks, has the most coronavirus fatalities in Central Florida with 251, followed by 203 in Orange, 107 in Volusia, 95 in Brevard, 72 in Seminole, 61 in Osceola, 50 in Lake, and 27 in Sumter.
To date, 25,499 people have been hospitalized in Florida, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows, 582 more than a day earlier. It’s the second-highest daily increase in COVID hospitalizations to date, with the highest reported Tuesday.
Across Florida, 8,744 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The state’s online tool updates several times throughout the day with the newly released numbers.
Orange County reported 499 patients hospitalized, Osceola with 159, Seminole with 132, and Lake with 102 as of about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
After reaching an all-time high, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Florida seem to have reached their peak — at least for now — and are beginning to decline, following a similar trend in new cases and positivity rates in the region.
South Florida, home to 29% of Florida’s population, accounts for about 44% of cases with 198,284 total. That includes 4,677 new cases reported Wednesday among Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
South Florida’s reported deaths on Wednesday rose by 77 for a total of 2,888, about 46% of the state’s total.
Some researchers say Florida’s death toll could double by Labor Day unless people devote themselves to social distancing and facial coverings.
The virus has infected over 16.7 million people and has killed over 661,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. In the U.S., over 4.3 million people have been infected and over 149,000 are dead.
The U.S. has the most fatalities by far, followed by Brazil with over 88,000, the United Kingdom with over 45,000, Mexico with over 44,000, Italy with over 35,000, India with over 34,000, and France with over 30,000.
Within the U.S., New York has the most deaths with over 32,000, followed by New Jersey with over 15,000.
In Florida, when state health officials report a death in the daily update, the number encompasses several days, with actual days of death occurring weeks prior in some cases. The state DOH maintains a chart on its dashboard that shows the actual deadliest days within the last month.
