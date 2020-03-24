Weary of coronavirus? Canine Companions presents live puppy cam

If there’s a treatment for constant coronavirus worry, it may well be watching a live puppy cam feed from Canine Companions for Independence.
The puppy cam lets you peek into the lives of a litter of adorable 5-week-old future assistance dogs as they play, eat, grow and sleep. There is a lot of sleeping. You can see their little paws twitch as they dream.
Yes, you’ll be asked if you want to donate to the organization, which has a waiting list of 400 people with disabilities waiting for a CCI dog, but it’s free to watch either way.
The puppy cam can be viewed at cci.org/puppycam from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through April 7.