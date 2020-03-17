Second Yankee minor leaguer diagnosed with coronavirus, team uncertain to remain at spring training facility

TAMPA — In the wake of the Yankees second confirmed case of the coronavirus among their minor leaguers on Tuesday, the major league players’ decision to remain in Tampa, a unanimous vote on Friday, is less certain now.
With no clear indication when the regular season may start or if there will be spring training back in Florida at all, the Yankees players are in limbo.
Zack Britton said the union’s message to players was to stay safe and comfortable for the next four to six weeks.
"I don’t know if we’ll be back here,” Britton, one of the Yankees two union reps, said. “I don’t think anybody does right now. There’s a lot of unknown.
"So I think the recommendation from the union was for guys to go wherever they felt comfortable for the next four to six weeks. That was staying here in the facility or that was going home and that was New York. Obviously we know, a majority of guys probably aren’t gonna go to New York, right, obviously the spread of the virus, but that was the recommendation and that is what I passed on to the guys.”
With MLB discouraging organized workouts and encouraging teams to follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control, including limiting gatherings to 10 people or less and practicing “social distancing,” the Yankees coaching staff was sent home.
Manager Aaron Boone packed two bags, including his Yankees road bag, into his car just before noon Tuesday. He pulled out of the parking lot at George M. Steinbrenner Field and said he was about to drive home to Connecticut.
“I think it’s fair if the coaches wanted to go home, we wanted them to go home to be with their families. Like we don’t want anybody to feel obligated to stay here and supervise us,” Britton said. “So I’m not exactly sure who’s gonna still be around from coaching staff or front office. I’m sure they’ll talk to guys today. I know some guys were heading home today and but there’s obviously a lot of guys still here training.”
Several players, including Gerrit Cole, Miguel Andujar and Mike Tauchman came out of the complex with bags packed and headed out. Tauchman indicated he would be heading home as well.
But some were just heading back home to see family as they wait to see what happens with the pandemic that has shut down all of sports and is devastating the country. Britton was planning to head to Texas himself now that the start date for the regular season is pushed back at least until mid-May.
“I’m gonna go home for a few days, see my family. I haven’t seen them in a month," Britton said. "And then my plan was to come back here and continue working out with the guys and that’s kind of the mindset of everybody right now.
“It is just, we don’t know how long this delay is gonna be,” Britton continued. "And if you’re talking about it’s gonna be you know, end of May or June or something like that, then guys might take a few weeks and go home because there’s that give and take a little bit. You don’t want to just constantly be training at a really, really high level when we’re not going to start action again until another two months or so, you want guys to be healthy and recovered. So it’s gonna be tricky.”
J.A. Happ’s offseason home is located outside of Tampa and he and his family are going to remain here through the crisis. He said he would continue to work out at the complex as long as it remained open. The left-hander said it’s been a little tricky to prepare for a season when no one can give him an idea of how far away Opening Day is. Tuesday, Happ said he was not throwing on a mound anymore, but trying not to let go the momentum he gained reworking his delivery this winter.
Outside the complex, Happ said he and his family feel like most Americans.
“I’ve certainly never been through anything like it. I don’t think any of us have," Happ said. "Again, I think it’s starting to hit home a little more every day. So we’re just preparing and being as smart as we can and paying attention to the news.”
Happ said the Yankees major leaguers were reassured after talking with the organization and officials from the local health department that they were safe from contamination in the wake of the Yankees’ first coronavirus positive test.
“He was never over here,” Happ said. “There was no connection.”
That player was a 17-year-old minor leaguer who was tested at Tampa General on Friday morning and who has been in quarantine since. Tuesday, a second positive test among the Yankees minor leaguers was confirmed by an industry source.
The Yankees had their minor leaguers and some of their player development personnel self quarantined since Sunday. That was initially to run through March 25.