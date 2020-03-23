Quinnen Williams’ court appearance stemming from gun arrest postponed due to New York’s coronavirus restrictions

Quinnen Williams will have to continue to wait before formal charges are made against him stemming from his March 5 arrest for attempting to board a flight with an unregistered fire arm.
The Jets defensive lineman’s desk/court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, at Queens County criminal court has been delayed, the player’s attorney Alex Spiro told the Daily News on Monday.
It’s unclear whether a new date has been set, but New York’s coronavirus restrictions have had a tangible impact on the city’s court system, prompting a litany of delays for hearings and appearances.
Williams, 22, had an unloaded Glock 19 handgun in a carry-on bag when he was detained by police at the Delta check-in counter at LaGuardia Airport a little more than two weeks ago. Although Williams’ gun was licensed in his home state of Alabama, he had not registered it in New York, which has one of the strictest gun laws in the country.
Spiro characterized the incident as a “technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully owned firearm was stored” in a statement the morning after Williams’ arrest. The player was apologetic to law enforcement, admitting that he was unaware of New York gun laws, according to people familiar with the situation.
Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has 28 tackles and 2 ½ sacks in 13 games last season. He was widely regarded as one the safest, high-character prospects in his draft class. He’ll be subject to NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy.