Senators player tests positive for coronavirus, becoming first NHL case

An unidentified Senators player has tested positive for the coronavirus. The player is the first known case to come from an NHL team.
Ottawa made the announcement late Tuesday night, saying that the player has mild symptoms and is in isolation.
“The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials,” the team said in a statement. “As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff.”
The NHL suspended its season last week, one day after the NBA decided to suspend its season. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman still hopes to resume the season and hold the playoffs for a league that has handed out the Stanley Cup in all but two seasons since 1893: the shorted 1919 season (due to the Spanish Flu and the 2005 season (which was called off due to a lockout).