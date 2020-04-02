Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka returns to Japan with his family over coronavirus concerns in the U.S.

Tanaka had initially stayed after MLB shut down spring training. He threw several bullpens at the Yankees closed spring training complex before making the decision to leave. Hillsborough County, where George M. Steinbrenner Field is located was under a “Safer-At-Home,” order for the past two weeks, before the state issued a Stay at Home order. About a dozen players have remained in Florida and continued to do individualized and staggered workouts at the stadium.