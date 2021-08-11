Here are the main COVID variants and everything you need to know about each

Much like a busy hurricane season burns through storm names, the coronavirus pandemic has required its own alphabet to keep the public informed about some of its major developments.
As the relentless health crisis continues to evolve, authorities around the world have been using Greek letters to name each COVID-19 variant — including alpha, beta and the now-infamous delta — as a more practical way to inform non-scientific audiences. Those names are easier to remember than scientific terms like AY.1, for delta, and B.1.1.7, for alpha, but it’s not so easy to keep track of each variant’s impact and known risks as new ones pop up every now and then.
With that in mind, the Daily News compiled a list of the top variants affecting the U.S. and the world and broke down what’s currently known about them. It also helps to know about the different categories that scientists use to classify each variant and its known risks:
- Variants of interest are those that have caused “significant community transmission” or multiple COVID-19 clusters in multiple countries, according to the World Health Organization. These variants are also responsible for an increase in infections and may pose a risk to global public health.
- Variants of concern are those that may be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain, appear to cause more severe symptoms and deaths or decrease the effectiveness of vaccines, treatments and other public health measures.
- Variants of high consequence are the most concerning ones, showing clear evidence of significantly reducing the effectiveness of prevention measures or treatments. Currently, no COVID-19 variants fit this category.
And here’s what the WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have publicly shared about six of the main COVID-19 variants identified so far:
ALPHA
First identified: United Kingdom, September 2020
WHO designation: Variety of concern
What to know: Alpha was the first variant to raise alarm in the earlier months of the pandemic, driving a surge of infections in the U.K. and other countries. This COVID-19 strain spreads much faster than other variants and may potentially cause more people to get sicker and die. A study in March found that alpha is about 50% more transmissible than other variants circulating in the U.S. Existing vaccines and treatments do work against it, but some rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are expected.
BETA
First identified: South Africa, May 2020
WHO designation: Variety of concern
What to know: Beta spreads faster than other variants and is about 50% more transmissible, the CDC says, but there’s no evidence it causes more severe illness or death. Vaccines do work against beta and breakthrough cases remain rare, but certain monoclonal antibody treatments have been found to be less effective against the variant.
GAMMA
First identified: Japan/Brazil, November 2020
WHO designation: Variety of concern
What to know: Gamma, which devastated multiples cities in Brazil, spreads faster than other variants, but current data have not indicated more severe illness or death. Similar to beta, this variant rarely affects vaccinated people, though certain treatments are less effective against it.
DELTA
First identified: India, October 2020
WHO designation: Variety of concern
What to know: Delta, which has become the dominant variant in the U.S., spreads “much faster” than other variants, according to the CDC. The agency says this strain is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants and may also cause more severe symptoms. Vaccines remain effective against delta, but a “small proportion” of fully vaccinated people have been infected, the CDC says.
In addition, fully vaccinated people who do become infected with delta can spread the virus to others, a discovery that led the Biden administration to recommend that inoculated Americans resume wearing masks indoors in areas of high risk. Certain treatments have been found to be less effective against this variant, preliminary evidence shows.
ETA
First identified: U.K./Nigeria, December 2020
WHO designation: Variant of interest
What to know: Preliminary evidence suggests a “potential reduction” in the effectiveness of some vaccines and antibody treatments, the CDC says. Canada, Germany and the U.S. have the most eta cases so far, according to GISAID, a global science initiative that is keeping track of COVID-19 variants.
LAMBDA
First identified: Peru, December 2020
WHO designation: Variety of interest
What to know: Lambda has been detected in more than two dozen countries, but it’s in South America that health officials are most worried about. In Peru, this variant accounts for more than 90% of COVID-19 cases and it’s also raging across Brazil, Chile and other neighboring countries. Preliminary studies suggest lambda is more infectious than gamma and alpha, but it also appears that vaccines do work against it.