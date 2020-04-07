Rand Paul announces he’s ‘recovered’ from coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul says he’s 100% recovered from coronavirus.
The first and so far only U.S. senator to come down with the deadly virus announced Tuesday that a new test came back negative.
“I have been retested and I am negative,” Paul wrote on Twitter.
Paul (R-KY) is volunteering at a local hospital that treats coronvavirus patients.
Paul, a Tea Party conservative, angered many of his colleagues when he continued interacting with them and even used the Senate gym after taking a test last month. Paul’s positive test on forced Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) to quarantine themselves for two weeks.
All three missed the unanimous approval in the Senate of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.
Paul was the only senator to vote against an earlier, much smaller package, suggesting that the money should come from cuts in other programs.
