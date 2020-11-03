Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Election Day brings highest single-day total with 2,875 more cases

As voters headed to the polls on Election Day, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported the state’s highest single-day total of coronavirus infections, with 2,875 new positive cases.
The record-breaking daily total follows the fall’s trend of rising infections and brings the state’s grand total to 214,871. As of Monday, 26 counties, including Lehigh, Berks and Schuylkill, entered the “substantial level of community transmission" designation.
The Lehigh Valley saw 128 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with 83 reported in Lehigh County and 45 in Northampton County. No new deaths were reported in either county.
The state uses classifications of low, moderate and substantial as a tool for school districts to determine what level of in-person learning is appropriate, though the guidelines are not mandated. Northampton County’s community transmission remains classified as moderate.
The state recommends a fully remote learning model for districts in communities with a substantial transmission rate. In Lehigh County, Allentown School District announced plans to continue virtual learning through January, but many other districts in the county are operating under either in-person or hybrid models.
There were 32 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday across the state, bringing that total to 8,855.
The state’s hospitalization figures climbed by 65 to 1,417 with 134 people on ventilators — 10 more than reported Monday. Lehigh County hospitalizations also saw an increase Tuesday of 13, for a total of 80 people. Northampton County’s figure remained unchanged, with just one person in the hospital with COVID-19. No one in either county is currently on a ventilator, according to state data.
The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 2,346 on Tuesday, up 21% from 1,939 a week ago.
The counties with the most new cases in the Commonwealth include Philadelphia with 622, Allegheny with 150, Delaware with 138, Lancaster with 131, Montgomery with 131 and Berks with 125.
