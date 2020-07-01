A Howard County community group pulled together to raise money for police department supplies

What did the officers need? The medical gear vital to first responders. That included 9,000 pairs of nitrile exam gloves and four 1-gallon containers of hand sanitizer, purchased online and from area wholesale stores. Donations also included 450 face masks, most from the Grace Chinese Christian Church of Elkridge. Xu, 50, found them boxed neatly on the doorstep of her home in Ellicott City and delivered them all.