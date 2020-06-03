A former nurse is helping Maryland’s front line health care workers cope with the coronavirus pandemic

Tara Ryan is a nurse and an instructor at Towson University who, outside of her work at Towson, started a project called Heal the Healers, which helps front-line nurses cope with the trauma of the pandemic. She sends out text messages of encouragement to nurses prior to their shifts to help them cope with the day ahead. In addition, she reaches out to them via phone/zoom and also send them floral arrangements to brighten their day. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)