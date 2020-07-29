While health care workers take care of coronavirus patients, these Maryland student volunteers are watching the kids

Begun in March, the MD COVIDsitters program — one of 20 such branches worldwide — has provided services to 75 health care workers, including some in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Harford counties. Volunteers are male and female, age 17 and up and are matched with clients near their homes, said Ankita Gautum, co-founder of the group. A fourth-year medical student at Ross University, Gautum had her hospital internship delayed by the outbreak.