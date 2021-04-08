A Florida doctor died weeks after getting a vaccine. He died of natural causes, medical examiner concludes.

Two weeks after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, a Miami doctor died from a condition that causes internal bleeding. Although it developed suddenly, a medical examiner’s report said there isn’t enough evidence to rule out or confirm that the vaccine was a contributing factor.
Dr. Gregory Michael’s death was ruled “natural” by the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department. But Darren Caprara, director of operations, said investigations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Drug Administration and the Florida Department of Health couldn’t determine with certainty what role his COVID vaccine played.
According to a medical examiner’s report obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Michael, 56, was admitted into Mount Sinai Medical Center on Dec. 22 with spots on his skin. He had gotten his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 19.
While hospitalized he received steroids and treatments for autoimmune diseases. Despite the aggressive treatment, he had a hemorrhage and died on Jan. 3. Taking into account the entire investigation, the report said findings were consistent with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), which is a disorder that can prevent blood from clotting and cause internal bleeding.
The report said ITP tends to occur after infections, autoimmune diseases and “drug interactions.” The report noted that there have “rare cases” of ITP following COVID vaccines. It also said that vaccination “could trigger” ITP but that “causation is difficult to prove.”
A day after Michael died, his wife posted on Facebook about his death, saying that he had been “very healthy” before his death. She also said her husband’s death caused her to question the vaccine and its possible side effects.
The post was shared nearly 70,000 times. A South Florida Sun Sentinel article about his death was highlighted by NPR as a story that had been shared widely, including among communities skeptical of COVID vaccines.
Although no link between the shot and Michael’s death was established, many people who are against vaccines or believe conspiracy theories related to them pointed to the article as evidence of why vaccine skepticism was necessary. The story received nearly 5 million interactions on Facebook and Twitter, NPR wrote.
A February research paper in the American Journal of Hematology that was cited in Michael’s medical examiner report found 20 reports of ITP found following a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
The paper’s authors wrote it is possible both vaccines “have the potential” to trigger ITP, “albeit very rarely.” But they noted that the risk of ITP post vaccination is far below the risk of death from contracting COVID.
Their studies reflected only one death related to ITP: Michael’s.
Of the more than 160 million doses of COVID-19 jabs given out in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 2,794 people died sometime after getting one.
The CDC and Federal Drug Administration investigations of each death include looking over medical records, autopsies and testing samples concluded that there was no evidence that vaccination contributed to any of the deaths, the CDC said.
A spokeswoman for the FDA said that when reactions to a vaccine are reported they go into a large database available to the CDC and FDA. She said serious reports are followed up on to “better understand” what happened.
But determining the cause of death is ultimately done by local officials, who complete the death certificate. She said their reporting system is “not designed to determine” if a vaccine caused a serious reaction. “While some reported adverse events may be caused by vaccination, others are not and may have occurred coincidentally,” she said.
Caprara said Michael’s investigation also included the Florida Department of Health and leaned on experts in vaccine safety, immunology and infectious disease.
But despite all the assembled experts, tests and research, a definitive answer could not be reached.
“With the current information and evidence, it is not medical certainty that the vaccine caused the ITP,” he said.
When asked if the investigation could rule out if the vaccine played any role, he said, “No. We couldn’t, with medical certainty, rule it out either.”
On Thursday, a spokesman for Pfizer shared the same statement as when Michael’s death was first reported.
He said the company’s “hearts go out to the Michael family” but said Pfizer does not believe his death has “any direct connection” to their vaccine.
