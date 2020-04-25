Fact-checking Trump on coronavirus science, from drugs to disinfectants

TRUMP, on the chances of the virus returning in the fall: “If it does come back — it’s not going to come back — and I’ve spoken to 10 different people, it’s not going to be like it was. ... If we have embers of corona coupled with the flu, that’s not going to be pleasant, but it’s not going to be what we’ve gone through in any way, shape, or form. ... You may not even have corona coming back, just so you understand." — briefing Wednesday.