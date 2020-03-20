President Trump angrily defends his handling of coronavirus pandemic

Trump said he was tapping the Defense Production Act to order American businesses to manufacture and send supplies, like testing kids, ventilators and masks, to hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases. But he gave conflicting accounts as to when he officially invoked the rarely used order and did not specify which companies he was marshaling for the effort. Trump had said earlier in the week he would tap the act as needed; he then added Friday that he has put that “in gear.”