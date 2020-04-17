‘It’s too little too late here’: 4 Tyson poultry workers die; Smithfield plant shuts down after worker death, hundreds sick

American workers who process the nation’s meat have proven especially susceptible to the new virus, as they work shoulder-to-shoulder on production lines. Several U.S. plants have closed because of outbreaks, including a large plant owned by Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that produced roughly 5% of U.S. pork before it was shut down after almost 600 workers became infected — plus at least 135 of their close contacts.