‘Uncharted territory’: Trump’s COVID-19 treatments — the antiviral drug remdesivir and an experimental antibody therapy — suggest a serious condition

One of the therapies being given to Trump, a combination of monoclonal antibodies made by Regeneron, is in the earliest phase of testing, and there is only a recent news release from the company on its effectiveness. In one trial, the treatment is being given to recently exposed or infected people, especially those who may not be able to rouse a potent immune response on their own. By age and gender, Trump falls into the subgroup of people whose immune system may not be able to fend off the virus on its own.