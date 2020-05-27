An 'avalanche of evictions’ could be bearing down on America’s renters

Although about 90% of renters made full or partial rent payments by late May, down only 2% from last year, lawyers and landlords alike fear that the trend will not last. More than 38 million people have filed jobless claims since March, including a high proportion of people living in households making less than $40,000 a year. In a survey released this month by the Census Bureau, nearly a quarter of respondents said they missed their last rent or mortgage payment or had little to no confidence that they would be able to pay on time next month.