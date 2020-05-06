As India loosens its strict lockdown rules, coronavirus deaths jump sharply

So now Indians are wondering if the easing of the lockdown has led to the surge in reported infections or if this is the right time, with cases already rising, to allow people to interact more easily. The increase in reported infections could also be from an increase in the number of tests, from about 20,000 in late March to more than 1 million today. India has reported just one positive case for every 25 tests, compared to one infection for every six tests in the United States.