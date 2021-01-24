Dr. Anthony Fauci on what working for Donald Trump was really like

That’s when it became clear to me: I’m not going to proactively go out and volunteer my contradiction of what the president said. But he would say something that clearly was not correct, and then a reporter would say, “Well, let’s hear from Dr. Fauci.” I would have to get up and say, “No, I’m sorry, I do not think that is the case.” It isn’t like I took any pleasure in contradicting the president of the United States. I have a great deal of respect for the office. But I made a decision that I just had to. Otherwise I would be compromising my own integrity and be giving a false message to the world. If I didn’t speak up, it would be almost tacit approval that what he was saying was OK.