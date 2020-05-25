Which party would benefit most from voting by mail? It’s complicated.

In Pinellas, mail ballots were rejected at roughly the same rate regardless of the race, ethnicity or age of the voters who cast them. But in elections in 2018 in Volusia County, which includes Daytona Beach, some 5% of ballots cast by Hispanics were rejected. Statewide, mail ballots by minorities were more than twice as likely to be thrown out as were ballots cast by white voters. And statewide, 5% of ballots cast by voters between ages 18 and 20, who are newest to mail balloting, also were rejected.