The fullest look yet at the racial inequity of the coronavirus

To measure how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting various demographic groups in the United States, The New York Times obtained a database of individual confirmed cases along with characteristics of each infected person from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The data was acquired after The Times filed a Freedom of Information Act suit. The CDC provided data on 1.45 million cases reported to the agency by states through the end of May. Many of the records were missing critical information The Times requested, like the race and home county of an infected person, so the analysis was based on the nearly 640,000 cases for which the race, ethnicity and home county of a patient was known. The data allowed The Times to measure racial disparities across 974 counties, which account for about 55% of the nation’s population, a far wider look than had been possible previously. Infection and death rates were calculated by grouping cases in the CDC data by race, ethnicity and age group, and comparing the totals with the most recent Census Bureau population estimates for each county. For national totals, The Times calculated rates based on both the actual population and the age-adjusted population of each county. The age adjustment accounts for the higher prevalence of the virus among older U.S. residents and the varying age patterns of different racial and ethnic groups. The national totals exclude data for eight states for which county-level information was not provided, but each of those states also showed a racial disparity in case rates.