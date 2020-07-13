Trump aides undercut Fauci as he speaks up on virus concerns

Despite claims early on in the fight against the virus that they enjoyed each other’s company, Trump has long been dismissive of Fauci in private, according to White House officials, taking note of the amount of time he spent on television and of when the doctor contradicted him during press briefings. Trump began growing frustrated with Fauci when he expressed concerns about the efficacy of using hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to treat people who had the coronavirus. Trump has continued to evangelize in support of the drug, even after the Food and Drug Administration withdrew an emergency authorization allowing it to be used in coronavirus cases.