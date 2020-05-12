New research is reshaping the thinking on COVID-19 in children

Dr. Moshe Arditi, the chief of pediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, has been working on Kawasaki disease for over 30 years. He said that some of the cases that have been reported in different cities — especially London and New York — may just represent Kawasaki disease in children who have also been exposed to COVID-19, without being able to say whether there is any causal link, while others involve children who are much sicker, with what he described as “a toxic shock kind of syndrome,” needing intensive care — which defines this new clinical entity.