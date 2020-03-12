Fact check: Trump is incorrect about some of his own coronavirus actions in Oval Office address

President Donald Trump misstated his administration’s intended actions on the coronavirus pandemic when he spoke to the nation off a Teleprompter in his prime-time address on Wednesday night. This has become a pattern of behavior for the president, who has made a series of false or misleading statements on his administration’s response. At a press gaggle at the CDC on Friday, the president falsely claimed, for example, that anyone who needs a coronavirus test can get one — which is incorrect.