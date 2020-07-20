As companies keep workers in the dark on COVID-19 cases, some employees are turning into amateur sleuths to track virus cases

Amazon notifies workers through text messages or robotic calls if there's been a coronavirus case at their location. At first, the company provided numbers but now will only say if there has been an "additional case." Jumpp counts that as one. If Amazon says there have been "additional cases," she counts that as two, an imperfect system that likely leads to an undercount. According to Jumpp's tally, there have been more than 1,600 cases at Amazon warehouses. At least one other worker has counted 1,500 cases.