xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Colorado National Guard member who was deployed to nursing home has first US case of COVID-19 variant

By PATTY NIEBERG
Associated Press
Dec 30, 2020 12:54 PM

DENVER — Health officials say a Colorado National Guard member has the first reported U.S. case of COVID-19 variant and a second case is suspected in another Guard member.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state’s epidemiologist, said Wednesday that the two were deployed on Dec. 23 to a nursing home with an outbreak of the virus in a small town outside Denver.

Advertisement

She appeared in a virtual briefing with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who says the man in his 20s with the confirmed case was recovering in isolation and had mild symptoms.

The new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus was first identified in Britain and has also been found in several other countries.
Advertisement

AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson in Washington state contributed.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement