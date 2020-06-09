Federal statistics show unemployment dropping despite coronavirus job cuts. Take a closer look at the numbers.

There were 2.7 million people who had been temporarily laid off and returned to their jobs in May. This was essentially the lowest-hanging fruit of any recovery. They are people who could quickly return to offices, restaurants, stores and factories that had gradually resumed operations. This left 15.3 million people who were temporarily laid off and still awaiting to return. Even if May's pace of job growth could be sustained — something most economists doubt — it would take at least six months to bring them all back to work.