Early coronavirus testing mistakes are likely to haunt US for months

In North Dakota, Loralyn Hegland wrote her physician’s practice an email on March 10 with the subject line “dry cough,” wondering if she should come in for testing after learning that was one symptom of COVID-19. The recommendation she got echoes those of countless others across the U.S., saying her risk of being exposed was very low because she hadn’t traveled outside the U.S. and had not come into contact with a person who had been “definitely” diagnosed with the virus.